5th test for coronavirus in Michigan comes back negative

The Oakland County Health Department has confirmed their test for coronavirus came back negative.

A resident in the county had been under investigation, but Monday officials told FOX 2 the test had been completed and the patient does not have coronavirus. The test had been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

This was the fifth sample Michigan sent to the CDC. Three others were from Washtenaw and one was from Macomb county. The other four tests results were also negative.

Last week the first U.S. citizen died of the virus. The 60-year-old had been diagnosed with the virus in Wuhan, China.

Meanwhile, the death toll has climbed to more than 900 people in China, and thousands of new cases continue to be reported. More than 440 cases have been confirmed outside mainland China, including two deaths in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

China has built two hospitals and sent thousands of extra doctors, nurses and other health care workers to Wuhan, the city of 11 million people in central China that is the epicenter of the outbreak. Most access to Wuhan was suspended Jan. 23. Restrictions have spread to cities with a total of 60 million people.

Dozens of new cases were also reported Monday from a cruise ship. Japan's health ministry said an additional 65 cases were found aboard a cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, raising the total to 135.

Coronavirus's fatality toll has passed the 774 people believed to have died in the 2002-03 epidemic of severe acute respiratory syndrome, another viral outbreak that originated in China. The total of 40,171 cases on the mainland vastly exceeds the 8,098 sickened by SARS.