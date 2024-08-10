6 arrested at Detroit party after assaulting officer, causing gun to discharge

Six people were arrested after an officer was assaulted and his gun discharged in the ruckus at an illegal block party in the area of Plainview and Pembroke in Detroit on Aug. 9.

While attempting to disrupt the party and detain a suspect who had a firearm, an officer pulled his weapon and was holding it at the ready, according to police.

The officer was then physically assaulted by two men, and while trying to holster his weapon, it discharged. No one was injured.

Following the gun going off, both assailants were struck with a taser and arrested. Four other attendees at the party were arrested for obstruction of police and violation of CPL laws.