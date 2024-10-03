6 decomposing dogs found in Eastpointe basement, owners charged

Five American Bully puppies and an adult dog appeared to be starved to death in the basement of an Eastpointe home, according to police.

"I’ve seen numerous cases of animal abuse. However, this one is by far the worst," said Easpointe Lt. Alex Holish.

Corneshia Robinson, 49, her son Kentrell Dorr, 21, and his girlfriend India Jones, 21, were evicted out of a rental home and moved out on Monday, but left behind the bodies of the six decomposed dogs in the basement – shocking the property manager and a cleaning crew, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

"Sadness to see the animals withered away the way they did," Officer Ashley Sanchez with the Eastpointe Animal Control told FOX 2. "They are voiceless. They don’t get to save themselves."

The home was covered in feces.

And the puppies' bodies were strewn across the basement in makeshift pens, in different states of decay, according to police.

"Under Michigan law, intentionally killing a dog is a four-year felony," according to the prosecutor's office.

Three other animals in the home survived – an adult dog, a kitten, and a puppy. However, the puppy needed life-saving surgery and is still recovering.

"The human beings who allowed this to happen appear to have no soul," Holish said.

All three suspects are facing charges of third-degree killing/torturing animals, and abandoning/cruelty to animals.

Dorr and Jones were arraigned Wednesday and given $25,000 cash/surety bonds. Robinson is yet to be arraigned.

"The pain they endured – there should hopefully not be a plea bargain. I don’t think that they’re going to learn anything," Sanchez said. "Being that the owners are 21 years old, (and older), if they're like this now, what are they going to be like when they’re older if they just get a slap on the wrist?"

The suspects' next court date is set for Oct. 16.

