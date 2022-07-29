6 of 8 Detroit firefighters hurt in fire, collapse released from the hospital

Of the eight Detroit firefighters who were hospitalized on Thursday while battling a vacant house fire on the city's east side Thursday that collpased, six have been released and the other two are expected to go home later on Friday.

During a previously scheduled graduation ceremony for Detroit firefighters, officials addressed the collapse and injuries of eight firefighters who had all been hospitalized for smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion. We learned five of the firefighters were released on Thursday and one went home Friday morning.

Fire officials said they expect the remaining two to go home later in the day on Friday.

Firefighters were called to a ‘mayday’ to a home at 82 West Hollywood Street near 7 Mile and John R when three firefighters trapped were inside an abandoned house. They were inside fighting a fire when the structure collapsed on top of them.

Lieutenants Darren Tillman, Maurice Faunchess, and Paul Fillmore were all rescued and rushed to Detroit Receiving Hospital. All are long-time veterans from the 8th Battalion.

Investigators say the cause definitely appears suspicious in nature. One source close to the investigation told FOX 2 that it was most likely deliberately set.

On Thursday ATF agents were at the scene investigating the rubble.

"The firefighters have been working over time," said Wayne Moir who lives nearby. "It’s been crazy lately, two fires down the street one over there around the corner."

In that neighborhood near John R and Seven Mile, there have been several fires.

"I come through this way every day - I happen to look up and see this house on fire and right across the street another house on fire- what’s going on over this way," said Robert Matthews