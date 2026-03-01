6-year-old girl in Detroit accidentally shoots herself inside home on city's west side

The Brief A 6-year-old girl is in the hospital after police say she accidentally shot herself when finding a gun in her home. This all happened on the 8800 block of Artesian Street in Detroit. Police on the scene told FOX 2 someone was brought out of the home in handcuffs.



A child in Detroit accidentally shot herself after finding a gun in her home, police told FOX 2.

What we know:

Officials say on Sunday, a 6-year-old found a gun inside her home and accidentally shot herself in the shoulder. She was taken to a nearby children's hospital where officials say she is expected to be okay.

This all happened on the 8800 block of Artesian Street in Detroit.

An officer on the scene confirmed with FOX 2 that a person was brought out of the home in handcuffs.

An investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

It is unknown at this time if the gun is registered with someone in the home or who it belonged to.

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.