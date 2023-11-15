61-year-old Midland man, allegedly drunk driving, caught with guns, knives, open booze

Following a tire blowout, the night got even worse for a 51-year-old Midland man on Nov. 10.

Jeffrey Johnson was driving on US-23 in Alpena Township just before 10 p.m. when a state trooper watched him make a U-turn just before hearing the tire blow out on his Subaru Outback.

The trooper pulled up to assist the man when he discovered the odor of alcohol and decided to give him a sobriety test.

After failing the test, the man was arrested and his vehicle was searched.

A loaded .357 caliber handgun was discovered concealed in a duffel bag. A rifle, machete, and another fixed-blade knife, along with open intoxicants were found in the vehicle.

Johnson did not have a concealed carry permit either.

He was ticketed with one count of carrying a concealed weapon, one count of loaded firearms in a vehicle, one count of possession of a pistol while under the influence, one count of operating while intoxicated, and one count of open intoxicants in a vehicle.

He is next scheduled to be in the 88th District Court in Alpena County on Dec. 4 at 2 p.m.