62-year-old Dearborn Heights man to be sentenced after teen missing from Vista Maria found with him

The Brief Kamal Abou Darwiche will be sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to attempted child sexually abusive material and harboring a juvenile. A teen girl was found in his home more than a month after she ran away from Vista Maria in Dearborn Heights.



Kamal Abou Darwiche also pleaded guilty to harboring a juvenile.

The backstory:

Police said the 16-year-old girl, who was reported missing from Vista Maria in March, was discovered in Darwiche's home in the area of Inkster Roads and Warren Avenues more than a month after she ran away from the facility.

After the girl was found safe, police said they were investigating whether the child had been sexually abused. On Tuesday, more details about the case were revealed when police submitted a warrant request for child sexually abusive activity against Darwiche. According to the charging request, Darwiche allegedly made or attempted to make child porn, but the extent of the crimes is unknown.

Darwiche was also charged with giving marijuana to the girl, but that charge was dropped as part of his plea.

What's next:

Sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday.