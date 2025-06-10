62-year-old Dearborn Heights man facing felony charges after missing teen found with him

article

The Brief A 62-year-old man is facing several charges after a missing teen girl was allegedly found with him. The girl was reported missing after she ran away from Vista Maria in Dearborn Heights. Kamal Darwiche is facing a charge of child sexually abusive activity, among other charges.



Dearborn Heights police say a 62-year-old man is facing felony charges after a missing teen girl was found with him earlier this year.

The backstory:

Police said the 16-year-old girl, who was reported missing from Vista Maria in March, was discovered in Kamal Abou Darwiche's home in the area of Inkster Roads and Warren Avenues more than a month after she ran away from the facility.

After the girl was found safe, police said they were investigating whether the child had been sexually abused. On Tuesday, more details about the case were revealed when police submitted a warrant request for child sexually abusive activity against Darwiche. According to the charging request, Darwiche allegedly made or attempted to make child porn, but the extent of the crimes is unknown.

Related article

Darwiche is also facing a charge of delivering marijuana to a minor for allegedly giving the girl pot.

Additionally, police sought a misdemeanor charge of harboring a runaway.

What's next:

The charging request has been signed by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, but an arraignment for Darwiche has not been scheduled yet.

Darwiche, who is in the United States on a temporary visa, is currently in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.