69-year-old man arrested after robbing Monroe County bank

A man was arrested a day after he robbed a Monroe County bank.

The robbery happened Friday at Monroe County Community Credit Union, located at 7408 Lewis Ave in Temperance.

According to authorities, a male suspect entered the bank and demanded money. The man was given an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing in a dark-colored Chrysler with obstructed plates.

The Sheriff’s Office received a tip on the suspect’s identity on Saturday. That tip led investigators to a home in Toledo, Ohio, where the suspect and vehicle were located.

Investigators took the 69-year-old man into custody without incident.