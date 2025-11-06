6th man arrested in suspected Metro Detroit Halloween terror plot

article

The FBI said a sixth suspect has been arrested in Washington State, allegedly connected to the foiled alleged Halloween terror plot in Detroit.

Dig deeper:

Director Kash Patel said that a man from the state of Washington was allegedly providing material support, inspired by ISIS.

The sixth suspect was named as Saed Ali Mirreh, a 19-year-old from Kent, Washington, according to U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Alina Habba.

Patel posted the update Thursday with information of the sixth suspect. The fourth and fifth suspects were arrested out of New Jersey Wednesday.

Tomas Kaan Jimenez-Guzel, 19, of Montclair, allegedly volunteered to conduct ISIS-style on-camera beheadings in a video call with suspected co-conspirators, FOX News reported.

Also arrested was 21-year-old Montclair resident Milo Sedarat.

The FBI said it was previously investigating Mirreh after investigations in 2023 and 2024 for alleged ties to a juvenile terror suspect in Canada and for discussing other ISIS attacks, according to a federal criminal complaint.

The suspects are linked to three suspected Metro Detroit Halloween terror suspects who investigators say were arrested with a stockpile of expensive firearms and ammunition last Friday after a series of raids in two Dearborn locations and in Inkster.

Still photos taken from surveillance video showing Mohmed Ali, left and Ayob Nasser at a Michigan gun range. Credit: Eastern District of Michigan

Already in custody are Dearborn residents Majed Mahmoud, 20, Mohmed Ali, 20, and Ali's 19-year-old brother, Ayob Nasser.

Ayob Nasser is charged with conspiring to provide resources to a terrorist organization and transferring weapons for the purpose of committing terrorism.

Ali and Mahmoud, were both charged last week for allegedly conspiring to target locations in Ferndale on Halloween weekend.

Related article

"All three were charged in the amended complaint with conspiring to provide material support to ISIS—a radical Islamic terror group that has repeatedly killed Americans," said the US Attorney Eastern District of Michigan Office. "All three are also charged with having firearms that would be used to commit an act of terrorism on behalf of ISIS. The amended complaint adds to the already chilling allegations of their radical Islamic terror plot involving AR-style rifles, shotguns, handguns, and other tools for a tactical assault."

Related: Dearborn terror suspects may have planned to attack Cedar Point, according to feds

Federal investigators intercepted group chat discussions in which the suspects allegedly codenamed the Halloween plot "pumpkin" and discussed traveling abroad to join ISIS, a terror group known for brutal executions, mass casualty terror attacks in the West and briefly occupying large swaths of Iraq and Syria.