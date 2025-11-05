Dearborn terror suspects may have planned to attack Cedar Point, according to feds

The Brief A third Dearborn man has been charged in connection with an alleged terror plot that targeted a community in Michigan. The 19-year-old was named in a federal complaint alongside two other Dearborn men. Ayob Nasser is charged with conspiring to provide resources to a terrorist organization and transferring weapons for the purpose of committing terrorism.



There was a heavy federal law enforcement presence in Dearborn on Wednesday as a third suspect was arrested in the foiled ISIS-inspired terror plot.

Big picture view:

Newly filed federal court documents suggest Cedar Point was another possible target for the suspects. Nineteen-year-old Ayob Nasser was arrested by the FBI and charged in federal court on Wednesday in connection to an alleged ISIS-inspired terror plot.

Federal agents stayed in Dearborn on Wednesday and moved in on Horger Street.

Nasser is the brother of Mohamed Ali and linked to Majed Mahmoud, both charged last week for allegedly conspiring to target locations in Ferndale on Halloween weekend.

Now, we've learned Cedar Point may have been on the list of attack targets. Federal court documents didn’t specifically name Cedar Point but provided several details to identify it.

Nasser took two trips to the amusement park, which appeared suspicious to the FBI, and they also found evidence of reconnaissance of the park.

What they're saying:

The founder of the Arab-American Civil Rights League, Nabih Ayad, weighs in.

"Can it possibly be real? Yes, but for us, we are looking at. Let's wait and see. The jury is not out yet; we need to look deeper and see what the evidence actually tells," said Arab-American Civil Rights League founder Nabih Ayad.

He urges people not to paint Arab-Americans with a broad brush right now, as he says often happens in a post-9/11 world.

"Arab Americans are the first to suffer damages when this happens. It hurts business, it hurts the community, it hurts the integrity of this community," said Nabih.

Dig deeper:

Ayob Nasser is also named in a civil suit filed just weeks ago by Fortnite, a popular online gaming platform. He was allegedly using bots to boost performance and make money from the platform.

Sources close to the suspects are questioning how this suit could be tied to the current FBI criminal investigation.