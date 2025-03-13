7 Detroit men indicted on federal charges of drugs, money laundering and gun possession

The Brief Seven men from Detroit are facing 43 federal counts involving an alleged large drug operation. They are charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl. Additional charges include money laundering and possession of firearms.



Seven Detroit men were charged in a 43-count indictment involving drugs, guns and money laundering according to the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan.

The suspects accused in the indictment are Tary Holcomb, 52, Maurice Hill, 56, James Thomas, 47, Curtis Weathers, 52, Jason Ford, Conrad Taylor, 48, and Shantonio Brooks, 49.

The backstory:

All of them were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances, including cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl. If convicted of the conspiracy charge, each could receive a mandatory prison sentence of at least 10 years.

Holcomb and Thomas each face additional charges for possessing firearms with drug trafficking crimes. Holcomb also faces charges for being a felon in possession of a firearm, and for money laundering activities dating back to January 2023.

"This case is an example of our zealous commitment to identify and dismantle local drug trafficking organizations that wreak havoc in our community by distributing harmful substances, illegally amassing weapons, and laundering illicit proceeds. This activity puts far too many at risk, and it will not be tolerated in our district," said Acting U.S. Attorney Julie A. Beck.

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation. This case was investigated by agents from FBI’s Detroit Organized Crime Squad and IRS-CI along with the assistance of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The Source: Information for this report is from the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan.



