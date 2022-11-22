7 fire departments respond to massive apartment fire in Grand Blanc

Multiple units suffered heavy damage after a large fire at an apartment building in Grand Blanc Township Tuesday,

The fire broke out at The Fairways at Woodfield this afternoon, after starting in the attic and working its way down the complex, located near Saginaw Road and I-75.

The cause is not known, but fortunately, no injuries have been reported and the fire is out.

A witness spoke to FOX 2 and said they spotted the fire at about 2:30 p.m. and went to the building knocking on doors, helping alert residents to leave.

The fire was so big, seven different departments responded at the scene.

"We're going to go in, find little hot spots and put them out," said Fire Chief Robert Burdette. "Now it comes to the residents, before the holiday - it's a rough fire."

The chief said The Red Cross was there helping residents.

"Our mass transportation system brought out a bus for people to warm up on," he said. "They are going on over to the community room right now to sit down and give their information to The Red Cross."



