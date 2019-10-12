7 people shot, 4 dead in illegal Brooklyn gambling club

Police were investigating a deadly mass shooting at an illegal Brooklyn gambling club early Saturday morning.

It happened at a club at 74 Utica Ave. in Crown Heights. The NYPD was called to the scene just before 7 a.m.

Four victims were found shot to death inside the club. Three other victims were shot with non-life-threatening injuries.

One woman was shot in the leg. Another man was shot in the leg and the other victim who survived was shot in the arm. The victims ranged in age from 32 to 49.

A sign on the building says Triple A Aces. Police said cards and dice were found inside.

The area was filled with police vehicles and the building was surrounded by police tape.

No arrests were immediately reported but several people were being questioned by police.

Advertisement

It is the second time in a week that four people were murdered in New York City. 4 homeless men were beaten to death in Chinatown days earlier.