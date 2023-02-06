7-year-old boy dies in Detroit house fire

Investigators are still working to uncover the cause of a house fire that left a 7-year-old dead over the weekend.

Detroit Firefighters responded to the 15800 block of Lindsey Street on Detroit's west side around 4 p.m. after getting a 911 call.

Detroit Fire Chief James Harris said crews were dispatched after getting the call. They did "an awesome job responding, but unfortunately it was too late when we arrived," he said.

"This is a very unfortunate situation. It's the worst nightmare, it's the worst scenario you can have as a firefighter."

By the time crews had arrived, the home was already engulfed in flames, according to authorities, giving them little chance of recovering the boy.

He reportedly died of smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

"We are still in the preliminary stages of the investigation," Harris said. "We did hear there may have been someone else in the house, but like I said, we are still investigating."

Authorities are hoping the public may have some of the answers they are looking for. If you know anyone about the blaze, please call investigators at (313) 596-2940.