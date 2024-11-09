7-year-old killed in drunk driving crash on Detroit's east side

article

A car ran a red light at 7 Mile and Mound just after 4:30 p.m. today, striking another vehicle and causing the death of a 7-year-old boy. His 5-year-old brother remains in critical condition following the crash.

The crash, a hit-and-run, involved three total vehicles.

Detroit Deputy Police Chief Franklin Hayes said the crash on Detroit's East side is still under investigation.

About two hours after the crash, the driver returned to the scene and turned himself in.

"We've got an amazing community," Hayes said.

Hayes said the at-fault driver was a 25-year-old man who is not from Detroit. No further details on his identity were given pending formal charges.

"Alcohol was a contributing factor to this accident," Hayes said.

According to Hayes, even two hours after the crash, the man had a double-digit blood alcohol level.

No one else was seriously hurt in the crash, though other occupants of the vehicles were a little sore from the collision.

"When this individual turned himself in, (it was) a bit of relief," Hayes said. "We will summarize the incidents of today and submit it to the Wayne County Procecutor's Office."

Hayes said the minivan that had the children also had three adults in it.

Hayes said driving is a privilege, and drunk drivers will be held accountable.