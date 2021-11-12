70-year-old man arrested for fatal shooting on Detroit's east side

Detroit police have arrested a 70-year-old gunman for a deadly shooting on Detroit's east side Friday.

A 53-year-old man was shot and killed after an argument with the suspect, who then allegedly opened fire on the victim.

The incident happened in the 11200 block of College Street just before 4 p.m., near Conner.

Police say that a gun was recovered.

