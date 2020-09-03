70-year-old woman sues DPD for police brutality with $30M lawsuit

A 70-year-old Detroit woman says she was brutalized by Detroit police the night they were searching for a cop killer.

"Lying on the ground and the ground is wet," said Lisa Wright. "And when they put the handcuffs on me, he put them on real tight, I could not move. They were so disrespectful, they were like 'Get up.' I was like 'How can I get up? You got me laying face down on the ground.'"

Wright said the encounter happened in November of 2019, the night investigators were looking for the suspect who fatally shot Detroit Police Officer Rasheen McClain and injured another officer.

Wright and her grandson felt they were unfairly caught up in the investigation.

"I had no idea what was going on," she said.

Wright's attorneys say she was recovering from surgery at her home when officers came into her house without a warrant. They said officers not only violently dragged her outside, but handcuffed her.

Her attorneys claim she was physically and verbally abused by the officers. Wright's attorneys say she spent seven days in the hospital because of it and has lingering health issues. They are suing DPD and the city for $30 million.

"There's no control with the police department, there is no leadership in the police department, and it starts with the Chief Craig," said attorney Michael Fortner. "Chief Craig has been anything less than a man in regards to this matter. When he heard about this, he didn't issue any type of apology to the family."

The group wore shirts with "Arrest Chief Craig" on their backs, asking that the chief resign. Across town Thursday a group of 40 organizations called for the same.

"When that Chief came to town, his whole thing was to be a superstar," said Marian Baker, a friend of Wright.

The parallels between those calling for greater police accountability with marches and protests and more specifically, justice in this case, are clear.

"We've got to be able to connect with the young people that are downtown today fighting the same problem," said Baker. "They are beating our kids, they are shooting our kids."

FOX 2 contacted DPD for comment from police or Chief Craig. We were told by a department spokesperson the chief may address this case Friday. However no statements on the matter were provided Thursday.