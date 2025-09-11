700 pounds of diesel fuel spilled onto Lodge Freeway after semi-truck crash in Detroit
article
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A crash involving a semi-truck Thursday morning in Detroit led to around 700 pounds of diesel fuel being spilled onto the Lodge Freeway.
Police released few details about the crash that led to the spill, but said there were three related crashes around 5 a.m. on the southbound side of the freeway between Wyoming and Livernois. No one was injured.
According to Michigan State Police, the 45-year-old truck driver did not have a commercial driver's license to operate the semi.
The crashes were cleared, but as of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, the freeway was still closed to clean up the fuel spill.
The Source: Michigan State Police provided this information.