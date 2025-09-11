700 pounds of diesel fuel spilled onto Lodge Freeway after semi-truck crash in Detroit

article

The Brief A semi spilled around 700 pounds of diesel fuel onto the Lodge Freeway in Detroit on Thursday. There were three crashes related to the spill. The truck driver did not have a CDL.



A crash involving a semi-truck Thursday morning in Detroit led to around 700 pounds of diesel fuel being spilled onto the Lodge Freeway.

Police released few details about the crash that led to the spill, but said there were three related crashes around 5 a.m. on the southbound side of the freeway between Wyoming and Livernois. No one was injured.

According to Michigan State Police, the 45-year-old truck driver did not have a commercial driver's license to operate the semi.

The crashes were cleared, but as of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, the freeway was still closed to clean up the fuel spill.