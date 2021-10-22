700 water filters passed out in Hamtramck Thursday - here's when more will be available

The city manager of Hamtramck says the city gave out 700 water filters on Thursday after officials advised residents about worrying levels of lead in some homes' water systems.

About 2,000 more have been ordered and will be passed out on Oct. 26 at 11 a.m.

Hamtramck officials reported this week that test results from six homes came back with levels of lead high enough to deploy an action level response - which includes more monitoring and testing of water for lead.

While there is no safe amount of lead to have in drinking water, cities that detect more than 15 parts per billion in a household's pipes must automatically increase testing.

The next round of water filters that will be passed out will be at the Hamtramck Town Center on Joseph Campau.