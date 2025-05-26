71-year-old driver hit, killed by suspect fleeing Warren police

article

The Brief A driver fleeing Warren police crashed into an innocent woman Saturday night, killing her. The chase started in the area of Van Dyke and Miller and ended with the crash at Van Dyke and Nine Mile. Police said officers had tried to stop the suspect for driving recklessly.



A woman is dead after a driver crashed into her while fleeing Warren police over the weekend.

The suspect was arrested after running from the crash.

The backstory:

Police said officers were pursuing a Chrysler 300 after spotting the vehicle driving recklessly in the area of Van Dyke and Miller just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The driver refused to stop, leading to a chase.

The suspect headed north on Van Dyke before they began going south. While at the intersection of Van Dyke and Nine Mile, the suspect hit two vehicles, including one being driven by a 71-year-old woman. That woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The occupants of the other vehicle were not hurt.

After the suspect fled the crash scene on foot, he was taken into custody without further incident.