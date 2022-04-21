74-year-old woman accused of fleeing scene after hitting, killing Oak Park grandmother

A 74-year-old woman is facing charges after authorities say she hit a woman in Oak Park then fled Monday.

Ferial Torbey is charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death and moving violation causing death.

Anita Hairston, 63, and her sister-in-law had the right of way as they crossed Coolidge at a crosswalk Monday night. Torbey is accused of hitting Hairston. She was thrown onto the hood then run over by the vehicle, police said.

Read: Family mourns Oak Park woman killed in hit-and-run

Hairston was conscious at the scene but later died at a hospital.

Anita Hairston

"I don't know what to do, I'm so traumatized," her sister-in-law said.

Torbey was arraigned Thursday. She pleased not guilty and was released on a personal bond.

"She is in her mid-70s and had no contact with police her whole life," said defense attorney Ron MacKool.

Ferial Torbey

Judge Michelle Appel, with the 45th District Court, sympathized with the family of Hairston, who was a mother and grandmother.

Advertisement

"I apologize for the pain you’re in, I empathize the loss you have suffered," she said.