76-year-old woman killed after crashing into disabled vehicle on I-75

A 76-year-old woman died Sunday night after she crashed into another crashed vehicle on I-75 in Saginaw County.

According to Michigan State Police, there was a two-vehicle crash on the southbound side of the freeway north of Birch Run Road around 10:20 p.m. One of the involved vehicles was disabled in the road when the 76-year-old victim crashed into it as troopers responded.

Police said several other drivers and passengers were injured, while the woman was killed. The surviving victims were treated at nearby hospitals.

An investigation is ongoing.