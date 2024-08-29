76-year-old woman killed, husband hurt in Lenawee County crash

A 76-year-old woman died, while her husband survived with serious injuries after a crash Wednesday in Lenawee County.

Michigan State Police said the woman's husband, an 82-year-old Tecumseh man, was turning north on Humphrey Highway from US-223 Highway in a Ford Focus when they were hit by a Ford Expedition headed west on US-223 just before 3:40 p.m.

Both the husband and wife were hurt and taken to ProMedica Toledo hospital, where the woman died. The driver of the Expedition, a 58-year-old Palmyra man, was treated at the scene.

Alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash. An investigation is ongoing.