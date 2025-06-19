77-year-old woman killed, 3 children injured in Rochester Hills head-on crash

The Brief A Troy woman died this week after she was hit head-on while driving in Rochester Hills over the weekend. Authorities said a 31-year-old man crossed the center line and hit her on Rochester Road. Her 15-year-old granddaughter was injured, along with two child in the at-fault driver's vehicle.



A 77-year-old woman died after another driver crossed the center line and hit her head-on over the weekend in Rochester Hills.

The backstory:

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Julianne McClure was driving a Chevrolet Trax southbound on Rochester Road near Hickory Lawn Street just after 4 p.m. Sunday when a 31-year-old Lincoln Park man driving a Toyota Highlander north crossed the center line and hit her.

McClure, who was from Troy, was extricated from the Trax and taken to a hospital, where she died Wednesday. Her 15-year-old granddaughter, who is from Minnetonka, Minn., was in the front seat at the time of the crash. She suffered a broken ankle.

The driver of the Highlander was not injured. His two back-seat passengers, a 7-year-old child and a 9-year-old child, were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

What's next:

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the driver to cross the center line.