77-year-old woman killed, 3 children injured in Rochester Hills head-on crash
ROCHESTER HILL, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 77-year-old woman died after another driver crossed the center line and hit her head-on over the weekend in Rochester Hills.
The backstory:
According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Julianne McClure was driving a Chevrolet Trax southbound on Rochester Road near Hickory Lawn Street just after 4 p.m. Sunday when a 31-year-old Lincoln Park man driving a Toyota Highlander north crossed the center line and hit her.
McClure, who was from Troy, was extricated from the Trax and taken to a hospital, where she died Wednesday. Her 15-year-old granddaughter, who is from Minnetonka, Minn., was in the front seat at the time of the crash. She suffered a broken ankle.
The driver of the Highlander was not injured. His two back-seat passengers, a 7-year-old child and a 9-year-old child, were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.
What's next:
Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the driver to cross the center line.
The Source: This information is from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.