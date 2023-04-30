7th grader who stopped school bus shares how he prevented 'complete disaster' when driver went unconscious

article

Warren middle schooler Dillon Reeves said he was just thinking of doing the right thing when he saw his bus driver go unconscious.

"I was just thinking just to do the right thing," he said. "I just got up and did what's right."

Reeves, a seventh grader at Carter Middle School, said he saw the driver shaking and lose consciousness in the mirror, so he got up and safely stopped the bus, which had 60 people on it.

"Honestly, I didn't really drive it. I just took over the steering wheel and stopped it before hitting a car of course because it was really close," he said. "If I wasn't there, I just know that It would have just been like a complete disaster."

Once Reeves brought the bus to a stop, he yelled for others to call 911.

"I was more worried about the rest of the students on the bus, especially the bus driver," he said.

Reeves said it was a lot to go through, but he wanted to make sure he did what was right when he saw the driver in distress.

He has since talked to the driver, who is home and doing OK, he said.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help with her recovery. Find it here.

On Sunday, Reeves and his family visited FOX 2, where he told his story before receiving a mayoral proclamation from Mayor Jim Fouts for his bravery.

Watch the full interview: