8 hospitalized during Temple Israel attack in West Bloomfield, Henry Ford Health says

Henry Ford Health says eight people were injured in the Temple Israel attack in West Bloomfield.

Big picture view:

A vehicle crashed into the Temple Israel building on 5725 Walnut Lake Road in West Bloomfield Township late Thursday morning, said an official with the early childhood learning center.

The Synagogue announced that all 140 students are okay and the security guard who exchanged gunfire with the driver had non-life-threatening injuries.

What they're saying:

Meanwhile, Henry Ford Health said eight first responders were hospitalized, with police saying two went in for minor smoke inhalation, one for a crash and the security guard who was injured.

"The emergency medicine teams at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital and Henry Ford Providence Novi Hospital are currently caring for eight first responders following this afternoon’s incident at Temple Israel. Further requests for updates on their conditions should be directed to law enforcement.



"Our hearts go out to the community at Temple Israel and anyone who is impacted by this this frightening event. There is absolutely no place for violence in our community."

Dig deeper:

The suspect who drove the vehicle into the building was found dead after exchanging gunfire with a security guard. Sources told FOX 2 that the suspect is from Dearborn Heights. Sources close to the investigation say the suspect also has ties to the Middle East and his family was recently killed in an airstrike.

For live updates on this breaking story, please tap here.