8-hour DTE power outage planned Sunday in Oakland County

DTE is planning an extended power outage in Oakland County on Sunday, June 18th.

Officials say Bloomfield Township, Beverly Hills, Bingham Farms, and Birmingham will be affected.

"During the February ice storms, the Westchester substation in Bloomfield Township experienced significant damage. All permanent repairs have been made with the exception of one piece of equipment. Because of the nature of the work that is required, DTE will need to de-energize the entire substation; if it were to remain energized, it presents a significant electrical hazard to DTE workers. In the interest of safety, DTE must plan for an outage so that crews can perform focused work without worry of injury," the city said in a statement.

The outage is planned for 10 pm and is expected to last 8 hours.





