8 rescued, 2 hospitalized after fire breaks out at Detroit apartment building

Detroit's firefighters rescued eight people after a fire broke out at an apartment on Detroit's west side.

The fire happened Saturday afternoon at an apartment building on Glynn Ct near the Lodge Freeway and Chicago Blvd.

"Like the hallway was full of black smoke, so I just ran out and down and out," said Kat, an apartment resident.

"By the time I got out here, everyone was already out here. I guess there were elderly people trapped in the building, and they had to get them."

The extremely hot weather was no help for firefighters.

"The chief he called a third alarm fire right away to get companies here, so they could perform rescues, get these people out," said Detroit Fire Senior Chief Darrell Freeman.

All together, firefighters rescued eight people. Two of them had to be taken to an area hospital for treatment.

"My neighbors started knocking on the doors, getting the rest of the tenants out, making sure everyone was safe, let the firemen do what they gotta do," said Deon, another apartment resident.

The fire was contained to one unit, but it’s unclear how many additional units were damaged from smoke and water.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

READ NEXT: Second mass shooting in a week; 5 shot, 1 killed on Detroit's eastside





