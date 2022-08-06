Second mass shooting in a week; 5 shot, 1 killed on Detroit's eastside

The Detroit Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on the city's eastside Saturday morning.

Police responded to a shots fired call around 10:50 a.m. in the 13000 block of Saratoga.

Once on scene, police discovered one person outside who'd been shot and heard people screaming inside the home. When they entered the home, police found four additional people with gunshot wounds.

One person was killed in the shooting, two people were critically injured, and 2 others are in temporary serious condition.

The ages of the victims range from 35 to 76 years old. They were all shot inside the home; one of them made it outside and was found by police.

Police said the home is a known vacant drug house location. The shooting suspect fled westbound on Saratoga St.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1(800)SPEAK-UP.

