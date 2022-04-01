8-year-old among 6 people injured in 2-car crash in Detroit

Six people were injured, including an 8-year-old, in a two-vehicle crash at Gunston and Evanston on Detroit's east side.

All people are in temporary serious conditions from the crash, which involved a Silverado pickup truck and a car at an intersection. The 8-year-old child was one of five people inside the truck.

Detroit police say the truck ran a stop sign, but there is no suspicion of alcohol or drugs in connection to the incident.

