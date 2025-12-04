Impaired driver runs stop sign, hits Oak Park police vehicle on Coolidge

The Brief A driver who police suspect was impaired sideswiped a police vehicle after running a stop sign in Oak Park. Police said the woman had three children in her vehicle, including one who was not properly restrained. The driver was arrested.



A driver showing signs of impairment hit an Oak Park police officer Wednesday night after running a stop sign.

What we know:

Michigan State Police said the 39-year-old Oak Park woman did not stop when turning from westbound Kenwood to southbound Coolidge around 9:50 p.m., and sideswiped a police vehicle. No injuries were reported, but both vehicles were damaged.

Police said the woman had three children in her vehicle, including one who was not properly restrained.

She was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

"This is another example of someone getting behind the wheel impaired," said MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw. "Not only did she strike a patrol car, but she also had three kids in the car and one was not properly restrained. There is never a good reason to get behind the wheel impaired."

What we don't know:

It is unclear if the impairment was caused by alcohol or drugs.