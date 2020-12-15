8-year-old hospitalized after gun discharges inside Canton home

Canton police are investigating the shooting of an 8-year-old boy Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a firearm was discharged inside a residence on Old Michigan Avenue and that the child was transported to an area hospital. An investigation is underway into the circumstances of the shooting.

“At this time there is no danger to the public, and we ask that you respect the privacy of the family,” said Police Chief Chad Baugh. “We ask our community to keep this family in your thoughts."

