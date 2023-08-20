8-year-old dies from shooting in Detroit home, police investigate

An 8-year-old has died after suffering a gunshot wound while at home in Detroit Saturday night.

The Detroit Police Department said the incident happened in the 15700 block of Ward Ave around 10:30 p.m. The 8-year-old was shot inside the home and privately conveyed to the hospital.

The child was pronounced deceased at the hospital, according to investigators.

Police say circumstances are still being investigated, but at this time it appears the child got ahold of a gun inside the home.

Investigators did not say if there were any other children or adults in the home at the time of the shooting.

