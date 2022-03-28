8-year-old dies from Warren apartment fire, grieving family needs help

The family of 8-year-old Laurii'ell Brown says she passed away over the weekend following an apartment fire. Now the community is rallying to help her family during this devastating time.

"The only thing I remember for a fact, is that it was 4 o'clock in the morning when I got that call," said mother Asia Summers.

Asia Summers' spouse and the father of her four kids called to tell her the Warren Manor Apartments unit was on fire and everything is burning inside - but he had the kids out.

The other children, ages 3, 4, 6 and 8 were taken out. But 8-year-old Laurii’ell Brown’s injuries were so severe she was rushed to the hospital where she died last weekend.

"I can’t find the words to describe anything," Summers said. "We’re trying to keep our minds together for the sake of (the other children).

"I keep thinking of her wanting lip gloss, I keep thinking of her in her pretty outfits," Summers said.

As this family works to get back on their feet they are in need of the community’s support.

Not only did the family lose their precious child - they also need a home.

"I feel really weird saying this, but financial support would be greatly needed and greatly appreciated," she said.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing and the city’s fire commissioner tells FOX 2 that they are bringing in an electrical inspector trained in fire investigation, to look at the electrical system at the apartments.

But for now, if you would like to help this family, the money collected will go for funeral expenses and a new place to call home. DONATE TO THE GOFUNDME HERE.

"I would say it’s for everything because that’s basically what it’s going to be used for," she said, "I don't believe you ever move on, because we try to keep the faith, so the way my mind works right now, is that my daughter's joyful, full of life spirit, is where she needs to be."

Laurii'ell Brown

Advertisement



