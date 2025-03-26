8-year-old girl, horse killed in southwest Michigan buggy crash

article

The Brief A girl is dead and a boy is in critical condition after a driver hit a buggy being pulled horse in Van Buren County. The horse was also killed. Police believe the woman was under the influence of an unknown substance.



An 8-year-old girl died after a driver suspected to be under the influence hit an Amish buggy she was riding in on Wednesday morning.

According to Michigan State Police, the girl and a 12-year-old boy were riding in a buggy on CR 215 near 60th Avenue in Van Buren County's Lawrence Township around 8 a.m. when the buggy was rear-ended by an SUV.

Police said the crash killed the girl and left the boy in critical condition. The horse that was pulling the buggy was also killed.

The driver of the SUV, a 31-year-old Mattawan woman, and two occupants in her vehicle were not hurt. Police arrested the woman for operating under the influence of an unknown substance.

An investigation is ongoing.