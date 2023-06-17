8-year-old killed after being hit by car on Detroit's west side

An 8-year-old boy is dead after a crash on Detroit's west side.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon in the area of Fielding and Belton.

Police say the 8-year-old boy was crossing the street when he was struck by a 19-year-old female driving a Ford Taurus.

The victim's father transported him to the hospital, where the boy died.

The suspect was placed under arrest because she did not have a license. The investigation is ongoing.

