Detroit Police investigate three unrelated shootings; 1 killed and 2 injured overnight

The Detroit Police Department is investigating three unrelated shootings that happened overnight leaving one person dead and two others injured.

Fatal Shooting on Wilfred Street

Detroit Police say a 50-year-old man was walking in the 13300 block of Wilfred just after 11:30 p.m. when an unknown suspect fired shots.

Officials say the victim was struck and taken to the hospital by medics. He was pronounced deceased upon arrival.

No suspect information was shared by Detroit Police. The investigation is ongoing.

Critical Shooting on Sussex Street and Wadsworth Avenue

According to Detroit Police, there was a large gathering at Sussex and Wadsworth just after midnight.

Police say an unknown suspect fired shots at the gathering, striking an 18-year-old. He was taken to the hospital by medics and was last listed in critical condition.

No suspect information was shared by Detroit Police. The investigation is ongoing.

Critical Shooting on Promenade Avenue and Roseberry Avenue

Detroit Police say two male teens were walking in the area of Promenade Avenue and Roseberry Avenue around midnight.

According to investigators, an unknown suspect drove by firing shots at the teens. One of the teens was struck.

Officers conveyed him to the hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.

No suspect information was shared by Detroit Police. The investigation is ongoing.