8-year-old shot in Detroit after drive-by shooting, gunfire rings out neighborhood

An 8-year-old boy is in stable condition after being struck by a bullet early Friday morning.

The child was inside an apartment unit in Detroit on Eliot Street near Eastern Market around 4:15 a.m. when he was shot. He was taken to Children's hospital.

Police don't have a motive for why the gunfire happened, but suspect the bullet came from two vehicles possibly shooting one another.

An aunt of the victim said the area was a kid-friendly spot of the city and the boy frequently rides his bike in the area.

"He's pretty friendly. He's outgoing, he rides his bike over here, a lot of the kids play together," said Deshania Donwell. "We have girls and boys over here, it's really kid-friendly."

Evidence techs and officers could be seen canvassing the area for evidence.

Footage from a Ring Doorbell camera caught the moment when gunfire rang out nearby - and people fleeing from it.

They did find one shell casing and believe the dispute had started down the street from the apartment.

"It's so unfortunate," said Cmdr Melissa Gardner with the 3rd Precinct. "We see people handling arguments and disputes in a manner which gun violence is a part of that and an unfortunate victim that is not related to the incident ends up being shot."

"We just hate to see this happen in the community."