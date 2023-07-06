Raw pain, outrage at vigil for Wynter Smith day after toddler's body was found

Pain and outrage are what's left after 2-year-old Wynter Smith was found dead. On Thursday night, Detroit came out to tell her killer loud and clear - Wynter's life mattered.

"This is not us, this is not Black people, this is not Detroit," said Pastor Maurice Hardwick.

There was raw grief and outrage on Detroit’s east side as community groups came together for an emotional vigil honoring little Wynter Cole Smith of Lansing.

The precious toddler's body was discovered in a nearby alley by Knodell and Erwin streets near Van Dyke after an exhaustive three-day search. Wynter went missing after suspect Rashad Trice waged a violent stabbing attack and sex assault on her mother, according to investigators.



Law enforcement pinged his cell phone and tracked his drive to Metro Detroit, eventually being led to this spot.

"Let me let you know this, evil transcends all color lines," said another community activist. "You never know what evil might show up. You may be living with evil. "

Suspect Rashad Trice

"There’s been too many of these Detroit," said Zeek of New Era Detroit. "I’m sick of seeing it. Black men, I’m sick of seeing it. It’s time for us to step up and take back this village."

Balloons, teddy bears and symbols of love mark the very same spot where just 24 hours before the FBI joined Detroit police in launching a massive crime scene investigation as the most feared possibility came true.

A family’s desperate cling to hope - crashing down into stunning sadness.

Wynter’s aunt told the crowd how much the outpouring of love means to them.

"On behalf of the family of Wynter Cole Smith, we would like to thank each and every one of you," she said. "Every friend, every family member, every organization, everyone that’s standing here today, we would like to thank you. We are so grateful for all of your support. We’re so grateful for all of your love, all of your condolences."

Wynter Smith

There were songs of praise and then a release of balloons into the heavens - as so many still ponder the big question - why.

"They’re killing women because they don’t want to be with you," said a woman who grew up in the neighborhood. "They are doing things like this. Killing a baby just to torture the mother. When does it end?"

Wynter Smith's immediate family will be in the same area Friday night for a vigil with many of the same community leaders, politicians and activists planning to attend.



