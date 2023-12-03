80-year-old Detroit man hits MSP cruiser in Roseville

article

At about 3 p.m. on Dec. 3 a Michigan State Police trooper was parked on the left shoulder of I-696 near 13 Mile Road investigating a crash when his cruiser was struck by an 80-year-old Detroit man.

The man was driving a Ford Ranger, heading westbound when he moved on the shoulder and sideswiped the vehicle.

"A couple of examples of risky driving behaviors," MSP Lt. Mike Shaw. "A driver going too fast in the rain and also not moving over for an emergency vehicle. We are lucky no one was seriously hurt."

No one was injured in the crash.

The patrol car was towed from the scene.

The at fault driver was cited and released from the scene.