81-year-old Oakland County man dead after ice sailboat crash

An Oakland County man is dead after an ice sailboat crash at the Pontiac Lake Recreation Area in White Lake Township.

Police say Dan Erwin Campbell, 81, was piloting the 27-foot ice sailboat shortly before noon when the crash occurred approximately 100 yards from the shore.

It was not immediately known what caused the crash, but it is believed Campbell hit his head on the ice, police said. He was wearing a helmet and face shield.

Campbell was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The crash remains under investigation.