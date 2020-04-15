83-year-old killed while unloading groceries in Detroit by hit-and-run driver who lost control

article

Detroit police are searching for a driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash on the city's west side Tuesday afternoon.

An 83-year-old man was hit and killed in his own driveway while unloading groceries from his car at his home on Evergreen Road, right near Puritan and Grand River.

Police say the driver lost control as he was accelerating and trying to pass a DDOT bus. The driver lost control when he tried to get back into his lane and ended up hitting a tree and jumping the curb.

When his 2012 Dodge Journey jumped the curb, it crashed into the 83-year-old man's car that was parked in his driveway. The car flipped over and landed on top of the victim.

Police say the suspect drove off north on Evergreen for a while before ditching his vehicle.

Police say the suspect and a child got out of the car and into a black Chevy Trailblazer that was driving behind them since they were behind the bus.

The driver of the Trailblazer went east on Grand River and then north on Plainview.

Advertisement

Police have identified the victim as Arthur Brewer.

Police don't have any other information to give out about the suspect right now.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. You will remain anonymous.