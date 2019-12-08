86-year-old man robbed in Detroit, 19-year-old arrested 

A 19-year-old man has been arrested for the robbery of an 86-year-old man who gave him and a friend a ride last week.

Police said the 86-year-old man was filling up his Lincoln at a gas station on Conner on Wednesday. While there, a man asked him for a few dollars and a ride.

According to police, the victim has given the suspect a ride in the past.

The man agreed to give them both a ride and took them to the area of Chester and Marseilles. The suspect's friend in the backseat got out of the car but the suspect did not.

Polie said the suspect demanded all of the 86-year-old man's money.

The man complied and gave him an undisclosed amount of money and the suspect then ran off south on Marseilles. However, he wasn't on the run long as police said he was arrested Sunday afternoon around 1 p.m.

His name has not been released.