86-year-old woman dies after being hit by car in Ann Arbor

A woman is dead after a crash in Ann Arbor on Saturday.

The crash occurred at 12:22 am at the corner of Barber Ave. and Ravenwood Ave. Police say a vehicle struck an 86-year-old female pedestrian.

The first responders initiated lifesaving efforts, but the pedestrian was later pronounced deceased. The 22-year-old driver from Ann Arbor is cooperating with the investigation. Preliminary findings suggest that alcohol was not a factor in the incident.