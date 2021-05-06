87-year-old wins $150K from Powerball after playing same numbers for years

For years, a Grosse Pointe Shores woman says she has played the same numbers in the Powerball and never won. Until March 27th.

In that day's drawing, Vera Giglio, 87, played her same numbers as always - 06-14-38-39-65 Powerball: 06 - and it finally it. She matched four white balls and the Powerball on that Saturday night drawing resulting in a win of $50,000. However, Giglio also had a Powerplay, which tripled her winnings to $150,000.

"I have been playing the same set of numbers every week for years," said Giglio. "I checked the winning numbers in the newspaper the following day and recognized them right away. It was very exciting!"

She bought her winning ticket at Moonlite Party Store in Clinton Township.

Giglio picked up her prize at Lottery headquarters in Lansing and said she plans to pay bills with her winnings.

