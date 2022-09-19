88-year-old Oakland County man wins $300,000 on Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket

article

An Oakland County man won $300,000 from a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket.

The 88-year-old man who chose to remain anonymous bought the Bingo Blockbuster ticket at a BP gas station at 8320 Highland Road in White Lake.

"I purchased four Bingo tickets while I was at the store and won $50 on them, so I used my winnings to purchase a few more," he said. "I scratched the ticket and looked it over, but I wasn’t sure how much I’d won. When I called the Lottery office, and they told me my ticket was a $300,000 winner, I started cheering! I couldn’t contain my excitement."

The man plans to take a trip to northern Michigan then save the rest of his winnings.