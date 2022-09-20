These Michigan Lottery scratch-offs still have million-dollar prizes available

Looking to become an instant millionaire? Eliminate the odds of wasting your money by purchasing Michigan Lottery scratch-off games that still have million-dollar top prizes.

The Michigan Lottery announces winners of major pots but how many instant games - aka scratch-offs - still have the big jackpot of more than $1 million? As it turns out, there are 26 that have at least one million dollar winning tickets out there.

Lottery officials say the following games have prizes worth $1 million left, with additional prizes as high as $6 million.

$300,000,000 DIAMOND RICHES

The top prize for this ticket is $6 million and there are still two winning jackpots out there that have not been claimed. But you should also know, this is the most expensive ticket that the state has out there at $50 for a single play. The odds of winning anything are 1 in 3.05.

How to play:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Get a "2X" symbol, win DOUBLE that prize.

Get a "10X" symbol, win 10 TIMES that prize.

Get a "100X" symbol, win 100 TIMES that prize.

Get a "500X" symbol, win 500 TIMES that prize.

Bonus:

Get a "Star" symbol in any BONUS spot, win that prize amount.

(Photo via Michigan Lottery)

You can find where to play Diamond Riches on the Michigan Lottery's website.

EXTREME CASH

The top prize for Extreme Cash is $4 million and there are still two winning jackpots that haven't been claimed. Coming in at $30 per play, it's the second most expensive ticket with odds of winning anything at 1 in 4.01.

How to play:

Game 1:

Reveal a "Money Bag" in any BONUS spot, win that prize amount.

Game 2:

Reveal a "Star" in any spot, win prize shown for that symbol.

Game 3:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Reveal a "Coin" symbol, win DOUBLE the prize shown.

Reveal a "10X" symbol, win 10 TIMES the prize shown.

You can find where to play Extreme Cash on the Michigan Lottery's website.

$4,000,000 CASH

Can you guess the big prize in this game? Similar to Extreme Cash, the prize is $4 million and there are still two winning jackpots that haven't been claimed - with four already won. It costs the same too, at $30 per play, and has odds of winning anything at 1 in 3.32.

How to play:

Game 1, 2, & 3:

Within the same GAME, match 3 like amount, win that amount. Match 4 like amounts, win DOUBLE that amount.

Game 4:

Get a "Money Bag" symbol in any spot, win prize shown below that symbol. Get a "Cash Roll" symbol, win DOUBLE that prize.

Game 5:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number. Get a "star" symbol, win that prize automatically. Get a "5X", win 5 TIMES that prize. Get a "10X", win 10 TIMES that prize.

Cash Bonus:

Reveal a "50" in either spot, win $50.

You can find where to play $4,000,000 Cash on the Michigan Lottery's website.

DIAMOND 7S

Another $4 million top prize at a cost of $30 per ticket. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.47 and there are two jackpot tickets still out there after the game started with three.

How to play:

$50 Bonus Quick Win: Reveal a "$50" symbol, WIN $50.

$100 Bonus Quick Win: Reveal a "$100" symbol, WIN $100.

$200 Bonus Quick Win: Reveal a "$200" symbol, WIN $200.

$300 Bonus Quick Win: Reveal a "$300" symbol, WIN $300.

$500 Bonus Quick Win: Reveal a "$500" symbol, WIN $500.

Main Play Area: Match any of "YOUR NUMBERS" to any "WINNING NUMBERS", win the prize shown below that number.

Reveal a "7" symbol, win that prize automatically.

Reveal a "500" symbol, win $500 instantly.

You can find where to play Diamond 7s on the Michigan Lottery's website.

$200,000,000 RICHES!

At $30 per play and with odds of 1 in 3.44, you could win $4 million and there are still two jackpots out there out of the original three to start with.

How to play:

$50 BONUS, $75 BONUS, $100 BONUS, $300 BONUS & $500 BONUS:

Get two identical symbols, win $50.

Get two identical symbols, win $75.

Get two identical symbols, win $100.

Get two identical symbols, win $300.

Get two identical symbols, win $500.

Main Play Area:

Match any of the YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize below that number.

Reveal a "CASH" symbol, win that prize instantly.

Reveal a "5X" symbol, win 5 TIMES the prize shown.

Reveal a "10X" symbol, win 10 TIMES the prize shown.

Reveal a "WINALL" symbol, win ALL 25 prizes shown!

Find where to play $200,000,000 on the Michigan Lottery website.

VIP MILLIONS

All three of the $4 million jackpot winners are still waiting to be scratched off. For a $30 bet and odds of winning at 1 in 3.49, you could still get on one of nearly 1.5 million winnings tickets.

How to play:

BONUS $50, BONUS $100, BONUS $200, BONUS $300 & BONUS $600:

Get a "$50 Crown" symbol, win $50 instantly!

Get a "$100 Crown" symbol, win $100 instantly!

Get a "$200 Crown" symbol, win $200 instantly!

Get a "$300 Crown" symbol, win $300 instantly!

Get a "$600 Crown" symbol, win $600 instantly!

GAME 1:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the VIP NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Get a "5X", win 5 TIMES that prize.

Get a "10X", win 10 TIMES that prize.

Get a "20X", win 20 TIMES that prize.

Get a "WINALL", WIN ALL 20 PRIZES SHOWN!

GAME 2:

Get a "Bill" symbol in any spot, win that prize automatically.

Get a "Diamond" symbol, win DOUBLE that prize.

Play VIP Millions at a retailer near you, which you can find on the Michigan Lottery website.

$2,000,000 MULTIPLIER SPECTACULAR

This is the first game with a $20 ticket to buy-in and a top prize of $2 million. It also comes with odds of 1 in 3.57 of winning anything. And there are still two of the three top prizes still out there!

How to play:

Main Play Area:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Get a "2X", win 2 TIMES that prize.Get a "5X", win 5 TIMES that prize.

Get a "10X", win 10 TIMES that prize.

Get a "20X", win 20 TIMES that prize.

Get a "100X", win 100 TIMES that prize.

2nd Play Area:

Scratch entire play area.

Get a "dollar bill" in any spot, win prize shown below that symbol.

Get a "money bag", win DOUBLE that prize.

You can find where to play the $2,000,000 Multiplier Spectacular on the Michigan Lottery website.

MAX YOUR MILLIONS

We'll stick with the $20 plays for another $2 million top prize with Max Your Millions. The odds are 1 in 3.63 and just under 800,000 winning tickets are still out there including two jackpots out of three.

How to play:

GAME 1:

Reveal 2 "Money Bag" symbols, win prize shown.

GAME 2:

If YOUR SYMBOL matches the MONEY SYMBOL in the same ROW, win prize shown for that ROW.

GAME 3:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Reveal a "5X", win 5 TIMES that prize.

Reveal a "10X", win 10 TIMES that prize.

Reveal a "WINALL", win ALL 20 prizes shown in this game.

Wanna play? Find out where you can play on the Lottery website.

LUCKY X100

Another $20 play for a chance of winning two remaining jackpots worth $2 million. This game started with three and one has already been claimed. The odds of this one are 1 in 3.49 and over 665,000 winning tickets remain.

How to play:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

WINALL BONUS:

Get a "WINALL", win all 25 prizes shown.

If you win in any ROW, scratch the LUCKY MULTIPLIER in that same ROW to reveal a "1X", "5X", "10X", "20X","50X" or "100X".

Multiply your TOTAL winning prize in that same ROW by that number.

(Photo via Michigan Lottery)

Find out where you can play Lucky X100 on Michigan Lottery's website.

JACKPOT MILLIONS

There are still all three $2 million tickets remaining somewhere in Michigan. For a $20 play and odds of 1 in 3.60, you can win one of 1.6 million remaining prizes.

How to play:

GAME 1:

Match three like amounts, win that amount.

GAMES 2-5:

Get 3 identical symbols in the same GAME, win prize shown for that GAME.

Get 3 "Stack of Cash" symbols in the same GAME, win TRIPLE that prize.

GAME 6:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Reveal a "CASH" symbol, win that prize automatically.

Reveal a "2X" symbol, win DOUBLE that prize.

Reveal a "3X" symbol, win TRIPLE that prize.

Reveal a "WINALL" symbol, win ALL 20 prizes shown.

Find where to play Jackpot Millions on Michigan Lottery's website.

$2,000,000 LUCKY 7'S

This game started with six $2 million prizes out there and four have already been claimed. That means two are just waiting for someone to put $20 down on a ticket and win with odds of 1 in 3.48 of winning a prize. The lottery says this game has limited availability.

How to play:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the LUCKY NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Get a "Gold Pot" symbol, win that prize automatically.

Get a "Horseshoe" symbol, win DOUBLE that prize.

Get a "Gold Bar" symbol, win TRIPLE that prize.

Get a "Bubble" symbol, win all 20 PRIZES shown.

Reveal a "7" in any BONUS spot, win that prize amount.

You can find where to play $2,000,000 Lucky 7s on the Michigan Lottery's website.

DIAMOND PAYOUT

This game, for $20 each, started with three jackpots and one has been won so far. That leaves two others out there and odd of 1 in 3.58 of winning any prize.

How to play:

Game 1/Game 2: Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS in the same game, win prize shown below that number.

Reveal a "10X" symbol in either Game and win 10 TIMES the prize shown below that symbol.

Bonus $50: Reveal a "Diamond" symbol, win $50.

Bonus $75: Reveal a "Diamond" symbol, win $75.

Bonus $100: Reveal a "Diamond" symbol, win $100.

Find where to play Diamond Payout on the Michigan Lottery website.

$2,000,000 JUMBO CASH

Another game with limited availability and a $2 million payout - $2,000,000 Jumbo Cash costs $20 with odds of 1 in 3.51 to win a prize.

How to play:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Get a "Bill" symbol, win $200 automatically.

JUMBO WIN: Reveal a "$500 Bill" symbol, win $500 instantly.

BONUS CASH: Reveal a "Star" symbol in any BONUS spot, win that prize amount.

You can find where to play $2,000,000 Jumbo Cash on the Michigan Lottery's website.

PREMIERE PLAY

We've entered the $10 tickets where you can win prizes of $1 million. There are still two of the three jackpots remaining with odds of 1 in 3.69 to win a prize.

How to play:

$20, $30, $50 & $100 Bonus Play:

Reveal a "Diamond" in any BONUS PLAY, win that amount.

Main Play Area:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the PREMIERE NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Reveal a "5X", win 5 TIMES that prize.

Reveal a "$100", win $100.

Reveal a "WINALL", win all 16 PRIZES shown.

Play Premiere Play at a retailer near you, which you can find on the Michigan Lottery website.

MYSTERY MULTIPLIER

Just like Premiere Play, Mystery Multiplier still has two $1 million prizes with a cost of $10 per play. It comes with odds of winning a prize at 1 in 3.75.

How to play:

Main Play Area:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the MYSTERY NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Get a "star", win that prize automatically.

Mystery Multiplier:

If you win, scratch each of the 4 Mystery Multiplier areas.

If you reveal a "2X", "3X", "5X" or "10X" symbol, multiply your TOTAL winning prize on this ticket by that number.

(Photo via Michigan Lottery)

Wanna play? Find out where you can play on the Lottery website.

DOUBLE DIAMOND

All three of the $1 million prizes still remain for Double Diamond for $10 per play. It comes with odds of 1 in 3.83.

How to play:

Main Play Area:

Reveal 3 like symbols in the same SPIN, win the prize shown for that SPIN.

Reveal a "5X" symbol, win 5 TIMES the prize shown for that SPIN.

Reveal a "10X" symbol, win 10 TIMES the prize shown for that SPIN.

Reveal a "50X" symbol, win 50 TIMES the prize shown for that SPIN.

FAST BONUS:

Reveal a "DOUBLE DIAMOND" symbol in any FAST spot, win that prize amount instantly!

Find out where you can play Double Diamond on Michigan Lottery's website.

CA$H GAME

Just one of the three $1 million prize still are waiting to be claimed in the Ca$h Game. It has limited availability and odds of winning 1 in 3.79. There are just 333,380 remaining prizes out there.

How to play:

Game 1:

Reveal two "Bankroll" symbols, win the prize amount shown.

Reveal three "Bankroll" symbols, win DOUBLE the prize amount shown.

Game 2:

Reveal three "Bill" symbols in the same ROW, win prize for that ROW.

Reveal two "Bill" symbols and a "Stack of Cash" symbol in the same ROW, win DOUBLE the prize for that ROW.

Game 3:

Reveal three "coin" symbols in the same row, column or diagonal line, win the prize shown.

Reveal a "2X" symbol in the 2X BOX, win DOUBLE that prize.

Game 4:

Reveal 3 identical prize amounts, win that amount.

Reveal 2 identical prize amounts and a "Money Bag" symbol, win DOUBLE that amount.

Game 5:

Reveal a "Star" symbol in any spot, win prize shown below that symbol.

Reveal a "CA$H" symbol, win DOUBLE that prize.

Find where to play Ca$h Game on the Michigan Lottery website.

CASHWORD TIMES 20

This new game has only had 50,000 of its prizes claimed, none of which are the $1 million prize. For $10 and odds of 1 in 3.28, you can win up to $1 million.

How to play:

Main Play Area:

Scratch the PAGE 1 & 2 CALL LETTERS area to reveal 20 letters each.

Match the corresponding letters found in Puzzle 1, Puzzle 2, Bonus Word 1, and Bonus Word 2 on PAGE 1 by removing the scratch-off material covering the matching letter.

Match the corresponding letters found in Puzzle 3, Puzzle 4, Bonus Word 3, and Bonus Word 4 on PAGE 2 by removing the scratch-off material covering the matching letter.

Scratch three or more completed words in Puzzles 1, 2, 3 and 4 (not including blue and green words), win corresponding prize shown in the Prize Legend for that puzzle.

BONUS WORDS 1, 2, 3, & 4 : If you match all six letters in a Bonus Word, win the prize shown in that word’s Prize box.

The BONUS WORDS and CROSSWORD puzzles are played separately. The number of words revealed between the CROSSWORD puzzles and the BONUS WORDS may not be added together to determine the prize won.

BONUS MULTIPLIER: Multiply your TOTAL winning prize on this ticket by the number revealed in the Bonus Multiplier spot. If you win and you reveal a "1X" in the Bonus Multiplier area, prize remains the same. Reveal a "2X", win 2 times the prize. Reveal a "5X", win 5 times the prize. Reveal a "10X", win 10 times the prize. Reveal a "20X", win 20 times the prize.

You can find where to play Cashword Times 20 on the Michigan Lottery's website.

THE BIG SPIN

Similar to Cashword, The Big Spin still has most of it's 2.8 million prizes still ou there including all three $1 million winners. It has odds of 1 in 3.75 to win a prize.

How to play:

Main Play Area:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Get a "Stack of Cash" symbol, win that prize automatically.

WIN A LIVE BIG SPIN BY ENTERING YOUR SPIN CODE AT MIBIGSPIN.COM FOR A CHANCE TO WIN A GUARANTEED PRIZE FROM $100,000 TO $2,000,000!

(Photo via Michigan Lottery)

Find out where you can play The Big Spin on Michigan Lottery's website.

WILD TIME MILLIONS

If you want to win the $1 million prize, there's only one left out there out of three originally available. It has some of the better odds we've seen so far at 1 in 3.45 to win a prize.

How to play:

Play Area 1: Get 2 identical symbols in the same Row, win prize for that Row.

$50 Bonus: Get a "W" symbol, win $50 instantly!

$100 Bonus: Get a "W" symbol, win $100 instantly!

$200 Bonus: Get a "W" symbol, win $200 instantly!

$500 Bonus: Get a "W" symbol, win $500 instantly!

Main Play Area: Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number. Get a "Star" symbol, win that prize automatically. Get a "20X" symbol, win 20 TIMES that prize.

You can find where to play Play Wild Time Millions on the Michigan Lottery's website.

20X CASHWORD

Another $1 million prize with better odds of 1 in 3.28 but it costs $20 to play. There's still one of three jackpots out there.

How to play:

PAGE 1:

Scratch the PAGE 1 CALL LETTERS area to reveal 20 letters.

Match the corresponding letters found in Puzzle 1, Puzzle 2, Bonus Word 1, and Bonus Word 2 by removing the scratch-off material covering the matching letter.

Scratch three or more completed words in Puzzles 1 and 2 (not including red and purple words), win corresponding prize shown in the Prize Legend for that puzzle.

BONUS WORDS 1 and 2: If you match all six letters in a Bonus Word, win the prize shown in that word’s Prize box.

PAGE 2:

Scratch the PAGE 2 CALL LETTERS area to reveal 20 letters.

Match the corresponding letters found in Puzzle 3, Puzzle 4, Bonus Word 3, and Bonus Word 4 by removing the scratch-off material covering the matching letter.

Scratch three or more completed words in Puzzles 3 and 4 (not including red and purple words), win corresponding prize shown in the Prize Legend for that puzzle.

BONUS WORDS 3 and 4: If you match all six letters in a Bonus Word, win the prize shown in that word’s Prize box.

If you have completely scratched any one red or purple word, win prize shown for that word. Words that share red or purple letters are not considered red or purple words. The entire word must appear in red or purple to win corresponding prize.

The BONUS WORDS and CROSSWORD puzzles are played separately. The number of words revealed between the CROSSWORD puzzles and the BONUS WORDS may not be added together to determine the prize won.

Multiplier: If you win, scratch the BONUS MULTIPLIER and multiply your TOTAL winning prize on this ticket by that number.

(Photo via Michigan Lottery)

You can still play 20X Cashword, just click here to find a location near you.

RUBY MINE

There were a total of six $1 million prizes of Ruby Mine when the game started but now, two remain. At $10 and odds of 1 in 3.78, you could win $1,000,000 but there is limited availability.

How to play:

Get 3 like symbols in the same game, win PRIZE for that game.

Get a "10X", win 10 TIMES that prize.

Get a "20X", win 20 TIMES that prize.

Get a "50X", win 50 TIMES that prize.

Count the number of "Ruby" symbols revealed in games 1-20 and refer to PRIZE LEGEND to determine prize won.

More than half of the game's prizes have been won but you can still get in. Find where to buy Ruby Mine here.

MILLIONAIRE MAKER II

There were a whopping 12 big prizes for this $20 game and so far, half have been claimed. That means there's still six big winners out there. It comes with odds of 1 in 4.25 of winning any prize - none of which are under $40.

How to play:

Cash Bonus:

Get a "$40", "$50", "$100", "$200", or "$500" prize symbol in any one of the CASH BONUS spots, win that prize INSTANTLY!

Main Play Area:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Get a "$$" symbol, win DOUBLE that prize automatically.

Get a "Stack of Cash" symbol, win $100.

Find a Millionaire Maker II ticket near you on the Michigan Lottery website.

$1,000,000 FRENZY MULTIPLIER

This game has limited availability and two $1 million prizes remaining. A single play costs you $10 and has odds of 1 in 3.62 to win a prize.

How to play:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Get a "2X" symbol, win 2 TIMES that prize

Get a "5X" symbol, win 5 TIMES that prize

Get a "10X" symbol, win 10 TIMES that prize

$20 Frenzy: Reveal a "Bankroll" symbol, win $20 instantly.

$30 Frenzy: Reveal a "Stack of Cash" symbol, win $30 instantly.

$50 Frenzy: Reveal a "Treasure Chest" symbol, win $50 instantly.

$100 Frenzy: Reveal a "Diamond" symbol, win $100 instantly

(Photo via Michigan Lottery)

Find where to play Frenzy Multiplier on the lottery's website.

$1,000,000 JUMBO CASH

Another game with limited availability and just one of the three $1 million prizes remaining for $10 to play. This game comes with odds of 1 in 3.77 to win.

How to play:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Get a "Bill" symbol, win $100 automatically.

JUMBO WIN: Reveal a "$200 Bill" symbol, win $200 instantly.

BONUS CASH: Reveal a "Star" symbol in any BONUS spot, win that prize amount.

Find out where you can play $1,000,000 Jumbo Cash on Michigan Lottery's website.

LUCKY X50

How lucky are you feeling? There are two $1 million prizes for the $10 ticket with odds of winning at 1 in 3.64.

How to play:

Main Play Area:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

WINALL BONUS:

Get a "WINALL" symbol, win all 20 prizes shown.

If you win in any ROW, scratch the LUCKY MULTIPLIER in that same ROW to reveal a "1X", "5X", "10X", "20X" or "50X". Multiply your TOTAL winning prize in that same ROW by that number.

Find a retailer near you on the Michigan Lottery website.