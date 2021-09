9 Michigan breweries win medals from 2021 US Open Beer Championship

article

Nine beers from across Michigan took home medals from the 2021 U.S. Open Beer Championship.

RELATED: Michigan hard cidermakers win nearly 200 medals cider competition

More than 8,000 beers spanning more than 140 styles were submitted to the competition.

Two Michigan breweries, Schoolcraft Brewery in Livonia and Cedar Springs Brewing Co. in Cedar Springs, won gold medals for their brews.

Michigan winners:

Australian-Style Pale Ale

Gold – College Pale – Schoolcraft Brewery – Michigan

Silver – Wook Bait – Left Hand Brewing – Colorado

Bronze – Juicy Freak – Denver Beer Company – Colorado

Oatmeal Stout

Gold – Oatmeal Stout – Samuel Smith’s – England

Silver – Thunderball – Eudora Brewing – Ohio

Bronze – The Poet – New Holland Brewing – Michigan

Bronze – Midnight Mocha Stout – Saint Patrick’s Brewing – Colorado

German Wheat

Gold – Küsterer Pale Weizenbock – Cedar Springs Brewing – Michigan

Silver – Dunkelkristallweizen – Schulz Brau Brewing – Tennessee

Bronze – El Carlito – No Label Brewing – Texas

American Lager/Pilsener

Gold – Luminescent Lager – River Rat Brewery – South Carolina

Gold – Ta Pilsner – – Lagabière Microbrasserie – Quebec

Silver – Midwestern Hospitality – Castle Island Brewing – Massachusetts

Bronze – Back 40 – Blake’s Brewing – Michigan

American Premium Lager

Gold – Session Premium Lager – Full Sail Brewing – Oregon

Silver – Cold Fort Worth Beer – Cowtown Brewing – Texas

Bronze – Tourist Trap – Silver Harbor Brewing – Michigan

American Style Fruit Beer

Gold – White Salamander – Level Crossing Brewing – Utah

Silver – Ab PHaB Peach Honey Basil Ale – Dearborn Brewing – Michigan

Bronze – True Lime – Lonerider Brewing – North Carolina

Bronze – Banana Wheat – Whistle Hop Brewing – North Carolina

Cucumber Beer

Gold – Dill Pickle Gose – UpCountry Brewing Company – North Carolina

Silver – Hotel Water – Urban Artifact – Ohio

Bronze – El Jardin Hefe – Third Nature Brewing – Michigan

Smoked Porter

Gold – Alaskan Smoked Porter – Alaskan Brewing – Alaska

Silver – Black Squirrel – Harmony Brewing – Michigan

Bronze – Beer Admiral Smoked Porter – Cooper Landing Brewing – Alaska

Barrel-Aged Fruit Beer

Gold – Polynesian Passion – Sun King Brewery – Indiana

Silver – Clares Thirsty Ale – Haymarket Brewing – Michigan

Bronze – Black Forest Cake Otto – Sonder Brewing – Ohio