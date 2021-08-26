Michigan hard cidermakers win nearly 200 medals at Great Lakes International Cider & Perry Competition

article

Michigan-made hard ciders won a plethora of awards from the 2021 Great Lakes International Cider & Perry Competition.

The competition, which was held last month in Grand Rapids, judges both non-commercial and commercially made ciders from around the world. Thirty-two commercial Michigan cidermakers took home awards.

Michigan was the most awarded state, nabbing 194 medals. One Mitten cidery, Uncle John's in St. Johns, was named the best midsize cidermaker of the year. It was also the third most awarded cider maker in the entire competition, winning 22 medals.

Several Michigan companies also won best-in-class awards.

Best-in-class Michigan winners:

Modern Cider (Dry) – 142 Entries

1st: Vander Mill – Hard Apple

2nd: Tandem Ciders – Green Man

3rd: EsoTerra Ciderworks – The Last Stand

Modern Cider (Sweet) – 82 Entries

1st: Haykin Family Cider – McIntosh

2nd: Ragged and Right Cider Project – First Pick Gravenstein

3rd: Northville Winery and Brewing Company – Rockin’ Cock

Heritage Cider (Sweet) – 31 Entries

1st: Snow Capped Cider – Harrison

2nd: Bee Well Mead & Cider – Harrison

3rd: Snow Capped Cider – Gold Rush

Traditional Cider (Dry) – 39 Entries

1st: Twin Pines Orchards & Cider House – Hammer Bent Old World

2nd: Presque Isle Farm Cider – Farmhouse

3rd: Stormalong Cider – Bittersweet Symphonie

Modern Perry – 20 Entries

1st: Verger Belliveau Orchard – SCOW Pear Cider

2nd: Sidewood Estate – Sidewood Pear Cider

3rd: Uncle John’s – Perry

Fruit Cider – 232 Entries

1st: Northville Winery and Brewing Company – Crimson Dew

2nd: Scenic Road Cider Co. – Razz

3rd: Thornbury Village – Cranberry Apple Cider

Hopped Cider – 49 Entries

1st: Bee Well Mead & Cider – Spy vs Citra

2nd: Valley Cider Company – Humulus Lupulus

3rd: Michigan Wine Company – Grant Twp Hop Cider

Specialty Cider and Perry – 151 Entries

1st: Bauman’s Cider – Strawberry Mojito

2nd: Blake’s Hard Cider – Imperial Gold

3rd: Snow Capped Cider – Rockies Rosé

Unlimited Cider and Perry – 12 Entries

1st: Starcut Ciders – Pulsar

2nd: Vermont Cider Company – Magners Original Irish Cider

3rd: Crispin Cider – Pacific Pear

Spirits – 10 Entries

1st: Winery at Black Star Farms – Spirit of Pear

2nd: Uncle John’s – Apple Brandy

3rd: Winery at Black Star Farms – Spirit of Apple

Total medals won by Michigan cidermakers:

22 medals -- Uncle John’s

15 medals -- Vander Mill

15 medals -- Farmhaus Cider

11 medals -- Blackgrass Ciderworks

10 medals -- Virtue Cider

10 medals -- Two K Farms

10 medals -- Blake's Hard Cider

9 medals -- Bee Well Mead & Cider

8 medals -- Tandem Ciders

8 medals -- Northville Winery and Brewing Company

7 medals -- Thornapple Brewing Co

7 medals -- Peat's Original Cider

7 medals -- Left Foot Charley

6 medals -- Presque Isle Farm Cider

5 medals -- Suttons Bay Ciders

4 medals -- Starcut Ciders

4 medals -- Peninsula Cellars

4 medals -- Gravity Vineyards and Winery

3 medals -- Winery at Black Star Farms

3 medals -- Sierra Rose Ciders

3 medals -- Pux Cider

3 medals -- Phillips Ciders

3 medals -- Michigan Wine Company

3 medals -- Bløm Meadworks

3 medals -- Appleholic Cider Company

3 medals -- 3 North Vines

2 medals -- Red Top Winery

2 medals -- Flint City Hard Cider Co

1 medal -- Squiggly Tree Cider

1 medal -- Robinette Cellars

1 medal -- Painted Turtle Hard Cider

1 medal -- Adesanya Mead & Microbrewery

