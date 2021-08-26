Michigan hard cidermakers win nearly 200 medals at Great Lakes International Cider & Perry Competition
Michigan-made hard ciders won a plethora of awards from the 2021 Great Lakes International Cider & Perry Competition.
The competition, which was held last month in Grand Rapids, judges both non-commercial and commercially made ciders from around the world. Thirty-two commercial Michigan cidermakers took home awards.
Michigan was the most awarded state, nabbing 194 medals. One Mitten cidery, Uncle John's in St. Johns, was named the best midsize cidermaker of the year. It was also the third most awarded cider maker in the entire competition, winning 22 medals.
Several Michigan companies also won best-in-class awards.
Best-in-class Michigan winners:
Modern Cider (Dry) – 142 Entries
1st: Vander Mill – Hard Apple
2nd: Tandem Ciders – Green Man
3rd: EsoTerra Ciderworks – The Last Stand
Modern Cider (Sweet) – 82 Entries
1st: Haykin Family Cider – McIntosh
2nd: Ragged and Right Cider Project – First Pick Gravenstein
3rd: Northville Winery and Brewing Company – Rockin’ Cock
Heritage Cider (Sweet) – 31 Entries
1st: Snow Capped Cider – Harrison
2nd: Bee Well Mead & Cider – Harrison
3rd: Snow Capped Cider – Gold Rush
Traditional Cider (Dry) – 39 Entries
1st: Twin Pines Orchards & Cider House – Hammer Bent Old World
2nd: Presque Isle Farm Cider – Farmhouse
3rd: Stormalong Cider – Bittersweet Symphonie
Modern Perry – 20 Entries
1st: Verger Belliveau Orchard – SCOW Pear Cider
2nd: Sidewood Estate – Sidewood Pear Cider
3rd: Uncle John’s – Perry
Fruit Cider – 232 Entries
1st: Northville Winery and Brewing Company – Crimson Dew
2nd: Scenic Road Cider Co. – Razz
3rd: Thornbury Village – Cranberry Apple Cider
Hopped Cider – 49 Entries
1st: Bee Well Mead & Cider – Spy vs Citra
2nd: Valley Cider Company – Humulus Lupulus
3rd: Michigan Wine Company – Grant Twp Hop Cider
Specialty Cider and Perry – 151 Entries
1st: Bauman’s Cider – Strawberry Mojito
2nd: Blake’s Hard Cider – Imperial Gold
3rd: Snow Capped Cider – Rockies Rosé
Unlimited Cider and Perry – 12 Entries
1st: Starcut Ciders – Pulsar
2nd: Vermont Cider Company – Magners Original Irish Cider
3rd: Crispin Cider – Pacific Pear
Spirits – 10 Entries
1st: Winery at Black Star Farms – Spirit of Pear
2nd: Uncle John’s – Apple Brandy
3rd: Winery at Black Star Farms – Spirit of Apple
Total medals won by Michigan cidermakers:
- 22 medals -- Uncle John’s
- 15 medals -- Vander Mill
- 15 medals -- Farmhaus Cider
- 11 medals -- Blackgrass Ciderworks
- 10 medals -- Virtue Cider
- 10 medals -- Two K Farms
- 10 medals -- Blake's Hard Cider
- 9 medals -- Bee Well Mead & Cider
- 8 medals -- Tandem Ciders
- 8 medals -- Northville Winery and Brewing Company
- 7 medals -- Thornapple Brewing Co
- 7 medals -- Peat's Original Cider
- 7 medals -- Left Foot Charley
- 6 medals -- Presque Isle Farm Cider
- 5 medals -- Suttons Bay Ciders
- 4 medals -- Starcut Ciders
- 4 medals -- Peninsula Cellars
- 4 medals -- Gravity Vineyards and Winery
- 3 medals -- Winery at Black Star Farms
- 3 medals -- Sierra Rose Ciders
- 3 medals -- Pux Cider
- 3 medals -- Phillips Ciders
- 3 medals -- Michigan Wine Company
- 3 medals -- Bløm Meadworks
- 3 medals -- Appleholic Cider Company
- 3 medals -- 3 North Vines
- 2 medals -- Red Top Winery
- 2 medals -- Flint City Hard Cider Co
- 1 medal -- Squiggly Tree Cider
- 1 medal -- Robinette Cellars
- 1 medal -- Painted Turtle Hard Cider
- 1 medal -- Adesanya Mead & Microbrewery
All winners:
